The Mad-City Ski team gives its final performance of the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Mad-City Ski team gave its final performance of the summer season on Sunday.
The team is comprised of volunteers who perform free water ski shows throughout the summer for the Madison community on Lake Mendota.
Mad-City Ski has been nationally recognized for its innovative shows and thrilling water skiing. The youngest skier on the team is six years old, and the older skiers are in their 50s.
Performance water ski teams are unique in the sense that an entire family could compete on the same team.
Mad-City Ski also competes in regional and national ski show tournaments. The team has won several national titles.
For more information, visit online at Mad-City Ski Team.