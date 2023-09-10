The Madison Good Neighbor Gathering attempts to break down invisible barriers

MADISON (WKOW)--- The Madison Good Neighbor Gathering took place on Sunday in Brittingham Park, and organizers hoped it would help the community in breaking down barriers.
District 13 Alderman Tag Evers helped in partnership with Neighborhood House Community Center and New Culture Church to put the family-focused festival together.
"We were looking for a way to bring all the different neighborhoods in District 13 together," said Evers.
Evers says organizers wanted to bring neighbors together, because a lot the residents don't know each other.
"In District 13, we have some of the wealthiest residents in Madison and some of the most vulnerable," said Evers. " We thought it would be a good idea to remove any kind of artificial barriers and prejudices that people may have."
The festival included performances of traditional cultural dances from several ethnicities, bounce houses, balloons, music, games and more.
Organizers were hopeful this could be an opportunity for children to make new friends and learn about their communities.
For more information about any upcoming Madison Good Neighbor Gatherings, visit online here.