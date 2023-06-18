The Madison Jazz Festival finishes strong with last night of music and Juneteenth celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Jazz Festival concluded with its final night of music and entertaining at Memorial Union.
The Wisconsin Union Theater's Shannon Hall hosted a celebration of Black American Music featuring Grammy winning band Ranky Tanky and Grammy winning vocalist Lisa Fisher.
On the free stage at the Terrace, audiences saw Alise Mosely, Sira Sangare, Norman Davis, Eli Blakely, Lature Carter, R.R. Moore, OneOfMani, Marcus Porter and Black Power Dance.
In preparation for the event, Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said, "we are excited to celebrate the rich jazz culture we have locally and regionally and bring in some of the top jazz musicians from the world to Madison."
The Wisconsin Union Theater events are part of the Madison Jazz festival that took place June 8th through June 10th.
Guests were able to enjoy a variety of jazz music and food and beverages offered by the Memorial Union team.
For more information on the Madison Festival, visit the Wisconsin Union's Jazz Festival page