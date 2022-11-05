The Madison Youth Choirs welcomes community to connect their voices and learn something new

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Youth Choirs is welcoming the community to connect their voices and learn something new at their first "Big Sing" event.
Lynn Hembel is the Executive Director for the Madison Youth Choirs. She said the idea behind their event is for people of all ages and voices to join together.
"We just want to have that experience of being in a room with a lot of people and hearing the voices come together," she said. "We're combining that today with an opportunity to learn from somebody who grew up in Haiti and now calls both Madison and Haiti his home."
Gergens Polynice grew up in Haiti and now resides in Madison. He shared stories and song at Saturday's event.
"It's wonderful. We have Haitian flags waving in the audience. I think just the joy of being together and hearing the voices around you is just such a special thing in choral singing. And we hope everybody is enjoying that today inside the theater," Hembel said.
The Madison Youth Choirs recently moved in My Arts located at 1055 E. Mifflin Street.
Organizers say they hope to host another event in the spring and make it a beloved community gathering.