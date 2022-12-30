The melting continues into 2023

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Temperatures above freezing continue to sit overhead which means that our snow on the ground will continue melt away. In fact, we'll have another shot at the 50s before seasonal temperatures return.
Temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 30s/low 40s New Year's Eve with a chance for evening and overnight light, mixed precipitation. If the mix falls, it shouldn't impact any plans you may have to ring in the new year.
We dry out and warm up into the low 40s on Sunday with low 40s and a chance for rain on Monday.
Our next chance for 50s return Tuesday and we'll keep our rain chance too. As this low moves out, though, a cold front will cool our temperatures back to where they should be for this time of year.
We'll see a chance for light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday before sky conditions quiet down to end next week.