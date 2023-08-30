The Milwaukee Congenital Heart Walk raises money to fund lifesaving research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families from all over the state will be participating in the Milwaukee Congenital Heart Walk Oct. 1.
It's hosted by the Children's Heart Foundation, which is dedicated to funding research to help the nearly 40,000 babies born every year in the U.S. with congenital heart defects live longer, healthier lives.
The mission of the Children's Heart Foundation is to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of CHDs by funding the most promising research.
To date, the Children's Heart Foundation has funded $16.5 million of research and scientific collaborations.
A local family is part of the mission.
Seven-year-old Sam Dwyer, of McFarland, was born with a congenital heart defect.
He stopped by 27 News at 4 with his mom, Amanda, to talk about his heart journey.
They were joined by Dr. Colleen Witzenburg.
The Milwaukee Congenital Heart Walk is Oct. 1 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
