'The money needed to come from somewhere': How Madison spent its 'Zuckerbucks'

MADISON (WKOW) — Nearly 20 months after the 2020 election, the debate over whether clerks in Wisconsin should be allowed to receive private money hovers over the 2022 campaign.
Republican lawmakers are seeking to change the state constitution to ban such grants in the future. The national and state parties advertise events showing a documentary on the use of 'Zuckerbucks' in 2020.
Of particular interest to conservatives is the $10 million Wisconsin received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. More than 85% of the money went to the state's five biggest cities. They argue that skewed distribution drove more turnout in places that traditionally vote for Democrats.
"I think the fact that, any time that you have private money put into select communities, it can change the outcome," Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) said.
Madison officials maintain they had to seek funds after Republicans forced clerks to stage the April 2020 spring election during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite protests from clerks statewide. Other states were postponing their elections that spring.
"Municipal clerks were really in a bind in 2020," City Attorney Michael Haas said. "And the City of Madison, for instance, had used its entire annual budget for elections by the time the April election was over with."
"And we still had August and November to conduct, and so, the money needed to come from somewhere; it wasn't coming from the state."
On 27 News at 10 Thursday, explore a detailed accounting of how Madison used the $1.27 million it received, the legal decisions that have upheld the use of such grants, and the arguments over whether particular uses unfairly gave Democrats an edge.