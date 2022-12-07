'The more all of these groups can come together, the better off our lakes will be': Community members take lake health into their own hands

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local organizations are doing what they can to protect and improve the health of the lakes.
"Each of our lakes, even though they're connected, they all have different characteristics, and all have slightly different needs for being making improvements," Tamara Knickmeier with Lake Waubesa Conservation Association said.
Knickmeier has lived on Lake Waubesa since she was five years old. She's always loved where she lived, but she never thought about who took care of it. She's often asked why south-central Wisconsin has so many lake organizations and she says the answer is simple, but the problem is complex.
"Even if people don't live on the lake, many people use the lakes," Knickmeier said. 'We have several parks on our lake and five different access points, [so it's] open to everyone. And it truly does belong to everyone in the state."
"I've lived on lakes all my life and usually in them," Janice Kellogg, Vice President of the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS), said. "I love the water. There are no negatives. Everybody would like for the lakes to be cleaner and whatever I can do to help that occur, I would like to do that."
Kellogg says FOLKS often focuses on individual responsibilities, like planting native plants in your yard, making sure leaves from a yard don't enter a lake or working to prevent rainwater from entering nearby lakes or streams.
"Friends groups are incredibly important to our lakes, we love working with them so much," Caitlin McAleavey with the Clean Lakes Alliance said. "They want to see our lakes prosper and be really healthy and be able to be really great ecosystems for years to come."
McAleavey attributes a lot of their success and understanding of local lakes to the individual organizations caring for the water they live on or near. She says it's like putting together pieces of a puzzle to figure out the biggest challenges facing our lakes.
"The more all of these groups can come together, the better off our lakes will be and the faster we'll be able to complete these projects that we'd like to see for our lakes moving forward," McAleavey said.
For McAleavey, Knickmeier and Kellogg the alliance between their groups is what gives them the opportunity to make changes in their community. Each group has a different set of strengths that they are able to use collectively to protect one of the best parts of south-central Wisconsin.