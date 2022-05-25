 Skip to main content
The names of the victims killed in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Victims of Uvalde, TX school shooting

UVALDE, TX (WKOW) -- The names of some of the victims killed in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are being released.

So far ABC news has learned the names of six victims killed in the shooting and have cleared photos of those victims to release to the public.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all the victims were inside the same 4th grade classroom.

Eva Mirales was a 4th grade teacher.

Photo provided by Mireles family to ABC News

Xavier Lopez, 10

Photo provided to ABC News

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Photo provided to ABC News

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Photo provided to ABC News

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10

Photo provided to ABC News

Jackie Cazares, 10

Photo provided to ABC News

Rojelio Torres, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11

