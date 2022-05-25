The names of the victims killed in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

UVALDE, TX (WKOW) -- The names of some of the victims killed in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are being released.
So far ABC news has learned the names of six victims killed in the shooting and have cleared photos of those victims to release to the public.
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all the victims were inside the same 4th grade classroom.
Eva Mirales was a 4th grade teacher.
Xavier Lopez, 10
Amerie Jo Garza, 10
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10
Annabelle Rodriguez, 10
Jackie Cazares, 10
Rojelio Torres, 10
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11