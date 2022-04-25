'The need is as great as it's ever been': New program to expand substance abuse treatment in rural Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Rural communities now have more resources to help those struggling with substance use and addiction, thanks to a statewide collaboration with Wisconsin Hospital Association and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
"The need is as great as it’s ever been for substance use disorder services, especially in rural areas," said Dr. Randall Brown, professor of family medicine and community health, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and an addiction medicine specialist.
A news release said the new program, Wisconsin Rural Health & Substance Use Clinical Support, is designed to improve care for patients in rural hospitals and clinics who need help managing substance use disorders.
Doctors said the amount of people who need help has grown during the pandemic.
Training for health care workers in rural areas started in April. They are being taught how to recognize and provide care for people showing signs of unhealthy substance use.
“In many places, health care workers don’t have familiarity with addressing these patients’ needs, but by being able to recognize and meet their needs before their conditions worsen, we can prevent unnecessary suffering and deaths,” Brown said.
The program is funded by a $1 million community action grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program.