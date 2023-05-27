The new Ridgewood Pool opens Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison families are anxiously awaiting the grand re-opening of the first community pool in the city.
"I think in my mind, it's going to all be very real tomorrow," President of the Ed Nebbins Foundation, Rebecca Haushalter, said. "It still feels like I'm pinching myself a little bit."
Haushalter is part of the team that has been fundraising for seven years to give the Ridgewood Pool a new life.
"It's been a long road, but the pool was really deteriorating," Haushalter said. "It just wasn't going to last, and we wanted to make sure that future generations have the same opportunity that past have had."
Haushalter says over seven years, the Ed Nebbins foundation has gathered 900 donors and raised $4 million.
"We spent seven years raising the money while they were holding up the walls with band aids and bungee cords," Ed Nebbins Foundation board member Kathy Bissen said.
Bissen says the pool has been held together by patchwork and temporary fixes. She added, if the pool wasn't professionally fixed, there wouldn't be a pool left.
"This was patched and painted and repaired," Bissen said. "A wall fell in, they patched up the wall. This was going on for years, but they kept it open with all these stopgap, band aid measures."
The pool was in rough condition, but Bissen and Haushalter say the transformation couldn't have been done without the people who have loved it for over 60 years.
"I had a letter from a person in another state who wrote back and said, 'Oh my gosh how did you find me? I haven't lived in Madison for 50 years. Here's a check for $500 because I love Ridgewood,'" Bissen said.
Bissen and Haushalter say they tried to keep the footprint of the old pool people fell in love with but some of the new changes required more space. Bissen says there was a big tree by the high dive and as a right of passage, once swimmers were big enough, they would try to rip a leaf off the tree while jumping.
To put in the new dive pool, they had a tear down the tree, but a few donors knew how important it was to Ridgewood swimmers.
"They contracted with an artist [and] that sculpture made out of that tree and donated it," Bissen said. "So that we would always have that part of the old in with the new as well."
Ridgewood has four pools for wading, swimming and diving with ramps, zero depth entrances and lifts to ensure anyone who wants to enjoy Ridgewood has access.
"The idea is that anyone will be able to swim in all four of these pools and they will be accessible for anyone who would like to swim here," Haushalter said.
In hopes that the Ridgewood joy can spread far and wide, Haushalter says they have made community partnerships to let as many swimmers in as possible.
"We do have some partnerships planned this summer with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center, the Elver Park Neighborhood Center, to bring some more kids in and give them access to a place like this," Haushalter said. "We're hoping that [we] can only grow from here."
The pool officially opens Sunday at 11 a.m. Board members says they can't wait to see the community jump in for the very first time.