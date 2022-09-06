"The next thing you know, the current's taking them"; Man drowns in Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A 34-year-old from Chicago died after officials say he jumped off a cliff into the Wisconsin River on Sunday.
Adams County Sheriff Brent York said Jose Juarez's body was located the next day in about 10 feet of water.
Witnesses said he jumped from a cliff into the river, surfaced and then began to struggle to stay above the water. He went under and never came back up.
A group that provides educational resources about the river is now warning of the dangers it can present.
Timm Zumm with The Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway (FLOW) said, while it may look calm and serene on the outside, below the surface is a whole different story.
"The next thing you know, the current's taking them," Zumm said.
He said the current of the river makes it both fun and scary. Adding, without a life vest, the current can be deadly.
"They try to swim back to where they fell in, a natural response, and it's just so difficult to do it against the current," he said. "That's where people perish."
Following the most recent death on Sunday, Zumm said it pains his heart, but motivates him to continue raising awareness. He said his goal is to educate people on how to stay safe while still having fun on the water.
"Don't just have a life vest with you on the boat, wear it," Zumm added.
For more resources and tips to stay safe on the water, you can visit Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.