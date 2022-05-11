'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toy exhibit comes to Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Star Wars exhibit at the Rock County Historical Society opens in Janesville Wednesday evening.
The exhibit, entitled "The Nostalgia Awakens," is part of The Star Wars Revolution and features every action toy made by Kenner from 1978 - 1985. It includes over 100 unique action figures, 19 vehicles, 13 playsets and many more toys based on the original Star Wars trilogy.
All of these toys are owned by a single Wisconsin native, Jarod Roll. Roll and his brother owned many of these toys as a child, and he collected the as an adult.
At 6 p.m., he will share the story of how Star Wars toys revolutionized movie merchandising, licensing and even how kids play.
The exhibit will be on display through July.