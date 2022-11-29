The number of homeless veterans is down, but there's still work to be done

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fewer veterans are facing homelessness.
New federal data shows an 11 percent decline in veteran homelessness since 2020. That's the biggest drop in more than five years.
"The challenges that our veterans experience today are definitely being able to be addressed with the individual services that we provide and in partnership with the community as well," said Monica Diaz, the executive director for the Veterans Health Administration Homeless Programs.
But the mission to end homelessness for vets isn't over until that number hits zero.
The Department of Veterans Affairs continues to provide services to help veterans, and that includes continued outreach. The national call center is staffed 24/7, and the VA also provides individual support whether it be for case management, affordable housing, or counseling.
"We also help veterans that have encountered the criminal justice system. So, we help them get the second and third chance in life and regain meaningful employment and their independence as well," said Diaz.
All Americans can help the VA with its mission. If you know a veteran that is in need or experiencing a housing crisis, you can all the hotline at 1-877-424-3838.
"If you're a landlord, open the doors of your units, give our veterans a chance, rent to our veterans and allow them to have affordable housing," Diaz said. "If you're an employer, hire our veterans, give them an opportunity to regain their independence and have meaningful employment."