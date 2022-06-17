'The odor of urine, feces, and ammonia was overwhelming': Animal neglect claims against Dodge County rescue

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A Dodge County animal rescue is under fire following allegations of animal neglect.
According to the criminal complaint filed June 10 in Dodge County Circuit Court, Frostina Uelmen is charged with four misdemeanors regarding her business Frosty's Fosters Animal Rescue. The charges include intentionally or negligently providing an improper indoor animal shelter and failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said they investigated Uelmen's property on January 13 and found 29 dogs, 17 of which were in crates that were not the appropriate size.
The complaint also claims, "Six dogs in crates had urinated and defecated within the crate. One of the dogs, a black and white Pitbull mix, in a bluish/gray crate with an orange strap around the crate door, was covered in feces, the crate was covered in dried feces, and the crate did not appear to have been cleaned recently."
According to one official on scene, many of the dogs were in crates for more than 19 hours a day 'not being able to fully stand or turn around.'
One investigator claimed the smell of urine and feces was 'overwhelming' and caused them to feel nauseous, writing, 'Immediately when the door was opened, I was met with an overwhelming odor of feces, urine, and ammonia. I saw no windows open in the porch to allow fresh air in and I did not see any ventilation system.'
Despite the charges and claims against Uelmen, several people defended her.
Carol Neuman has been friends with Uelmen for years. Neuman said she feels the claims are lies and 'exaggerations', adding, "it's just not her."
Neuman wasn't the only person to defend Uelmen. Debbie Bonner and Kristina Hernandez both agreed they have never witnessed any neglect.
"I have a hard time believing it," Bonner said. "I don't think anyone could convince me that Frostina would purposely allow a dog to be neglected."
"She committed her whole life to these animals," Hernandez said.
Hernandez also said she's volunteered with Uelmen in the past to help rescue animals from being euthanized.
Bonner lived next to the rescue before Uelmen relocated and said she would have reported any neglect or abuse if she had seen it.
"They don't care about keeping up with the Joneses, they care about saving dogs," Bonner said.
The sheriff also claimed body cameras were worn the day they entered the property. WKOW sent the Dodge County Sheriff's Office a Freedom of Information request for the footage but the request was denied based on the case being 'an on-going investigation.'
According to the criminal complaint, six of the dogs were taken to the Dodge County Humane Society who reported 'one dog had kennel cough and two had lost weight since the rescue had the dogs in their possession.'
WKOW did attempt to speak with several people who had spoken out against the rescue but they were unavailable for comment.