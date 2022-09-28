'The only thing I was looking at was the gun': Madison resident recounts prowler's threat

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison man says his attempt to stop a theft from his car left him staring down the barrel of a gun.
Pickel said he was asleep in his second floor unit when he was awakened by the sound of glass breaking below him in the parking lot. Pickel said he yelled out his window for his car to be left alone and then went downstairs to make sure someone did not use his garage door opener to get to valuables there.
Pickel's neighbor Courtney Zambon said she was letting her puppy outside moments earlier in the darkness and became concerned and frightened.
"There was a man walking around," she said. "He was very fishy, trying to stay in the shadows."
Pickel said after verifying his passenger window was smashed, he saw the armed man.
"He had a gun on me," Pickel said. "He's like, 'Don't move.'"
The former Marine was armed himself with a handgun, but Pickel complied with the man's order and did not draw his weapon.
"He already had his gun pointed at me," Pickel told 27 News. "I've seen too many Westerns, so I know how this goes down."
Pickel said he was prepared to rely on his Marine training and try to disarm the man if he came closer, but Pickel says the man walked off. Pickel recorded video of him leaving.
Madison Police officials say Donyell Love, 20, of Richland Center was arrested about three hours later at 5 a.m. He was hiding in an underground bunker in a construction area of Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Police say a gun was found.
Pickel said his car's front passenger window was also smashed in June and items were stolen. The second episode of vandalism and threat leaves him seething.
"I've been really freaked out since then," witness Zambon said. "Especially since he turned around and looked at me."
Love's quick release leaves Pickel concerned
Love was released approximately 24 hours after being placed in the Dane County Jail without appearing before a court commissioner to set bail and its conditions. An email from Dane County District Attorney staff member Martha Berman to Dane County Sheriff's jail officials show Berman noted "additional information" was needed in the case. The email directed jailers to simply release Love.
Love was already out on a bail on a felony sexual assault case and a misdemeanor obstructing police.
Two days after his release, Love was charged with three misdemeanor crimes and two felonies, including possessing a firearm after being adjudicated delinquent of a felony-level offense as a juvenile.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said she could not comment on the pending case.
Pickel says Love's current freedom worries him.
Love is scheduled to appear in court on October 6. If he fails to appear for the October court hearing, authorities could seek a warrant for his arrest from a judge.