The Palace Theater in the Dells closes its doors

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter storm in the region late in the week. There remains some uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the resultant areas of highest impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&