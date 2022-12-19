WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Palace Theater in the Dells closes its doors for good.
There will no longer be regular box office hours. If you are owed a refund for a performance, click here for more information.
The theater released this statement about the closure:
To all of our friends, neighbors, valued patrons, and community members:
It is written that there is a season for everything, and today we announce that the curtain has come down for the last time at our beloved PALACE THEATER.
We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike.
We loved our experience in the Dells, and we are grateful for the privilege of serving the community. As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on. We wish those who will occupy the building in the future all the best, and hope that they appreciate all who will visit in the coming years.
We bid you farewell and wish you and your families a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season!
We will see you down the road.
Thank You
-The Palace Family