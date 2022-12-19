 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The Palace Theater in the Dells closes its doors

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Palace Theater in the Dells closes its doors for good.

There will no longer be regular box office hours. If you are owed a refund for a performance, click here for more information.

The theater released this statement about the closure:

To all of our friends, neighbors, valued patrons, and community members:

It is written that there is a season for everything, and today we announce that the curtain has come down for the last time at our beloved PALACE THEATER.

We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike.

We loved our experience in the Dells, and we are grateful for the privilege of serving the community. As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on. We wish those who will occupy the building in the future all the best, and hope that they appreciate all who will visit in the coming years.

We bid you farewell and wish you and your families a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season!

We will see you down the road.

Thank You

 

-The Palace Family

