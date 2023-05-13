'The police have been here before for the same person': Neighbor recalls Janesville standoff

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man who watched as an hours-long standoff between police and a wanted suspect unfolded at an apartment complex Friday night told 27 News how his calm night was flipped on its head.
"I told my girlfriend, 'I feel like I'm on the show cops right now but I'm in the front row,'" Draven Tubbs, a resident at the complex, said.
Tubbs has lived in the complex in Janesville for about six months. Friday night, he was taking his dog out when he saw squad cars outside and a few officers in the building.
Tubbs says the scene didn't surprise him too much. Just a few weeks prior, Tubbs says police and K-9 units were in the building knocking on the apartment door next to his.
"So, the police have been here before for the same person," Tubbs said. "But nobody answered the door so after a while they'd left."
But Tubbs says rather than leaving, the police presence around the complex grew.
"There's police going back and forth," Tubbs said. "They had one waiting around the corner of the building. They had eyes on everything. They had the street blocked."
As Tubbs went to head back into his apartment, he says the K-9 unit and at least three more officers were inside. Police advised Tubbs to wait in his car as they tried to negotiate with the man next door, Marquayl Sheilds.
"I had asked them for a description because actually, last weekend, I had one of the people from that apartment knock on my door at two in this morning asking to buy an HDMI cable from me," Tubbs said. "And I said, 'No, I'm sorry, I don't have any right now.'"
Tubbs says he followed the officers' advice, brought his dog out to his car and waited for the 'all clear.'
"More and more police vehicles started showing up and I started seeing riot shields being brought out. I started seeing rifles being brought in," Tubbs said.
Tubbs says an officer then asked to use his apartment as a place for police to stay out of sight. Tubbs agreed, and when he heard a SWAT vehicle was coming, he decided to leave.
Shields refused to speak with police when they arrived just before 5 o'clock Friday night. Tubbs says officers then broke one of the windows to the unit Shields was in to pass him a phone to communicate with officers.
"We got the 'all clear' around 11 o'clock at night and that's when we decided to come back home and everything was taken care of," Tubbs said.
Shields eventually cooperated with police. He is now in custody at the Rock County Jail.
"I'm just happy that everything went safely and nobody was harmed and that he's out of the building," Tubbs said.
Janesville Police say they found a handgun when officers searched the apartment Shields was in. He is now facing seven tentative charges including probation violation, felony bail jumping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.