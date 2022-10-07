'The possibilities are really endless': City of Middleton celebrates opening of first green space

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Grounds that used to be home to some of Middleton's very first horses are now home to the city's very first green space: Stone Horse Green.
"This area is for all ages, all abilities," Alder Kathy Olson, who serves as District 1 president said.
In addition to being open to all, Olson says the space will be open during all four seasons, thanks to a push start fireplace and space heaters that will be strewn throughout. That's on top of public Wi-Fi, a projector screen and a stage with solar panels.
"We're pretty proud of that— Middleton being a leader in sustainability," Olson said.
The space is fully ADA-accessible and dementia-friendly as well, due to its circular design.
"It was something that I always hoped that we'd be able to get out downtown," Olson said.
The name Stone Horse Green was chosen to pay homage to the City of Middleton's first livery stable, which was located on the very site of the green space. Gail Simpson said this is what motivated her and her colleague to design light fixtures that resembled stable lights.
"The backstory of the site was really interesting, knowing that this used to be livery stables. It seemed like you could practically see the horses and the and the barn," Simpson said.
The lights do have a modern twist though. Simpson said the City of Middleton can light them different colors for different holidays and occasions.
"They will turn on at dusk, and they can be programmed by staff to do different color palettes," Simpson said.
Simpson and her colleague also designed six stone horses, which are heated year-round, and can be climbed on and ridden, just like the horses that used to live here.
"The horses were meant to be kind of a more playful type of seating than a standard park bench," Simpson said.
Area businesses, like the Middleton Public Library, believe it will be a popular destination that will be promising for their outreach.
"Spaces like this really allow the library to expand services and programs out beyond the walls of the building and into the community," Jocelyne Sansing, Director of the Middleton Public Library said. "The possibilities are really endless."
The $1.8 million project was made possible by $700,000 in donations.
"It was really headed up by our community," Daphne Xu, Associate Planner for the City of Middleton said. "People that wanted to see, you know, public space here that anyone could use."
A ribbon cutting will be held at the new green space, located at 7550 Hubbard Avenue, at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 8.
The 2022 Strollin' Jazz Festival is also taking place this weekend to kick off the grand opening. A full lineup for that can be found here.