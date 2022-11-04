The Price of Powerball: Where Wisconsin's lottery money goes and who benefits — and loses

MADISON (WKOW) -- As thousands of people rush to convenience stores this weekend to get their hands on the largest prize in lottery history, the state lottery is also accruing thousands of dollars of ticket sales. Where that money goes, and who benefits, may surprise you.
On Madison's south side, convenience store owners say ticket sales for this weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball lottery are through the roof.
Deon Green was just one Powerball player hoping to win big Friday. He's doing it for his mother.
"I'm a caretaker, so I started because my mom is sick — she's not great," Green said. "And if I had someone who could actually help her full time who was a registered nurse. That would be, obviously besides all the fun stuff, the real thing, man."
But unfortunately for Green, the odds aren't exactly in his favor.
The current odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in nearly 292,000,000. You've got a better chance at flipping a coin and landing on heads 28 times in a row.
But the hidden figures may be even more surprising.
Most lottery ticket sales come from low-income communities. That's why some economists refer to the lottery as the "de facto tax on the poor."
Economist Tim Smeeding from UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs says in many cases, people from these communities are spending 8-9% of their total incomes on lottery tickets.
"Tons of people do it —mostly low-income people," Smeeding said. "Because you can buy hope, 'I'm feeling bad. I'm just making ends meet and living week to week. I've got an extra two bucks. I'll buy a lottery ticket.'"
Some of the money from all those ticket sales do go back to the community, though.
In Wisconsin, a portion of lottery sales goes back to homeowners through a property tax relief program called the "Lottery Gaming Credit Program."
The program offers credit for property tax payments to qualifying households each year and is meant to make owning a home more affordable for those with lower incomes.
According to Wisconsin's Legislative Audit Bureau, during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, $229.4 million of the state's $894.5 million in ticket sales. That's about 25% — a figure that's been dropping in recent years.
A small portion of less than 10% goes to operating and administrative costs for running the lottery. Another small percentage goes to retailers who sell lottery tickets.
As for Green, he's just holding out for a miracle — and a golden ticket to a better life.
"I was never going to be able to play basketball like Lebron James, so I missed out on the genetic lottery," Green said. "But this is a lottery. Anybody can scrounge up two bucks and take a shot at it. You know what I mean?"