The Prom comes to the Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- You're invited to The Prom at the Overture Center in Madison.
The hit Broadway musical is in town through March 27. Two of the stars of the show appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday morning.
The Prom features catchy songs and a storyline about making the world a more inclusive place.
"This show is about a group of washed up Broadway stars who are trying to revamp their reputations. So they latch on to this girl's cause in Indiana, and go down to help her get her prom back," explained Kalyn West who plays the role of Alyssa.
The show means a lot to the cast members who are telling the story each night.
"I think it's really important that we continue to tell queer stories in a time when, you know, there's a lot of backlash happening around the country. And it's important to tell a story about acceptance," said Kaden Kearney, who plays Emma.
Tickets are still available. If you want to learn more about the show, visit overture.org.