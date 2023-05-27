The quiet weather trend continues on

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Southern Wisconsin and the rest of the Midwest continues to remain quiet as a high pressure system sits overhead. Our nice weather conditions will last through the rest of the holiday weekend.
Sunny, for the most part, will continue through Sunday and Monday with our temperatures during the day climbing into the upper 70s/low 80s both Sunday and Monday. Winds are going to be light.
Starting Wednesday, but possibly as early as Tuesday, our day time highs will climb into the low 90s.
Thursday onwards we add back isolated chances for showers and storms.