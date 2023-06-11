The River Alliance of Wisconsin's Fool's Flotilla parade floats down the Yahara River

MADISON (WKOW) -- The River Alliance of Wisconsin's Fools' Flotilla parade set sail down the Yahara River Sunday afternoon as part of the Marquette Neighborhood Association's Waterfront Festival.
Despite the rain, the Fool's Flotilla encouraged participants to dress in costume and float on kayaks or boats to celebrate the Yahara River. This event welcomed hundreds of floaters.
The Executive Director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin, Allison Werner, explained the message behind the parade.
"Part of what today's event is all about is we feel that once people have a connection or relationship with a river, they're more likely to protect it," Werner said.
Due to the calm nature of the Yahara River, celebrators can enjoy the float regardless of their experience level. Shannon DiPiazza, a first-time floater in the Fool's Flotilla, shared her motivation for participating.
"It always looks really fun and like a chance to do something creative and enjoy the outdoors," DiPiazza said.
After the parade wraps up, floaters can celebrate at the Waterfront Festival with live music, family friendly events, artists, drink tents and more.