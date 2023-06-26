'The roots are gonna rot': Stoughton farmer claims Yahara River dredging project is flooding his land

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton farmer claims his fields are flooding because of a county improvement project.
"Suck the Muck" is an initiative to dredge sediment out of the Yahara Chain of Lakes but the farmer said it's pushing water on to his land and killing crops.
For Nathan Moe, his farm holds years of work and crops. He says knows the land like the back of his hand and if something's not right, he'd be sure to notice.
"I came down here to spray my soybeans like I usually do and it was just really weird," Moe remembered. "There was just this tiny pocket of damp soil."
At first Moe said he didn't think much of it.
"As soon as I got over it with my tractor, I sunk right down," he added.
Moe said the water and puddles kept growing.
"It was almost like it was coming up out of the ground," he said. "And then it kind of dawned on me: it must have something to do with that dredging project."
Moe's land backs up to the Yahara River. Down the road from Moe's farm is a pond to hold the sediment being dredged from the Yahara River. It's also the place Moe suspects the water in his field is coming from.
"The water is leeching out from the pond and bubbling up from the ground on my side," Moe said.
Moe said he reached out to the county about the issue and an employee got back to him.
"He asked me how my soybeans are doing in this drought year and I said, 'well, they look tough, but they're hanging in there,'" Moe explained. "And he said, 'If the rest of your fields are looking tough, you should be thanking us for this little bit then because they're getting watered, and maybe that'll be the best crop of the year.'"
Moe said he doesn't feel the county is taking accountability.
"I'd like to see what his reaction would be if this was maybe in the backyard of his home," he said. "I'm sure he wouldn't be too happy about it."
His biggest concern is if the water will stop.
"[With] any kind of standing water in a field, the crop is not going to grow. It's gonna get downed out. The roots are gonna rot," Moe explained.
Despite efforts to solve the problem and calls to the county, he said the water keeps coming.
27 News did reach out to County Executive Joe Parisi, whose capital budget is funding a large portion of the project, along with Dane County Land and Water department but did not hear back.
Moe said The town of Pleasant Springs is holding a meeting on the issue Tuesday night at 6 p.m.