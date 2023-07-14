The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program considers funding for Village of Amherst

VILLAGE OF AMHERST, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the Village of Amherst is an applicant for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).
The SDWLP would address deficiencies in public drinking water systems in the Village of Amherst.
The project would upgrade Well #1 and Well #2 in the Village.
The SDWLP has approved the project and said that it will not result in significant adverse environmental effects.
Community members are encouraged to submit comments and concerns to the Department of Natural Resources before July 28th.