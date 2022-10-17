The School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The School District of Beloit welcomes Dr. Willie Garrison II as the new superintendent.
In a letter from Board of Education President Sean Leavy, the board met in a closed session Oct. 11 to select the finalist for the superintendent position.
Leavy said after extensive discussion of the candidates, review of their references, background checks, participant feedback from the candidate forums and interviews with each candidate, the Board of Education offered the position to Dr. Garrison, who accepted the offer.
At the Oct. 18 Human Resource Committee meeting, Dr. Garrison's name will appear on the employment recommendations, and the board will take formal action and vote on his hire.
"On behalf of the Board of Education, we are grateful to our community for your input and participation in our decision making in this important hiring decision," Leavy said.