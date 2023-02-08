'The sky's the limit': Beloit Memorial High School introducing new AP course

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Memorial High School will be the first school in Rock County to offer an AP African American Studies course this fall.
Co-chair of Beloit Memorial's Social Studies Department, Nicole Powers, found the course was being piloted in about 60 high schools across the country, and she was determined to bring the curriculum to Beloit.
"I knew instantly that this was going to be just exactly what Beloit needed," Powers said.
The high school already offers regular African American Studies.
"But for me, what was different about this was it was an opportunity to step it up and get to that college level rigor," Powers said. "So that kids could potentially earn college credit, learning about things that are of direct interest to them."
Powers says not only does a multicultural curriculum benefit all students, but the pace and rigor of an AP course sharpen skills like reading, writing and critical thinking. Enrollment for the course starts in four weeks and Powers says her students are already interested in signing up.
"It's obviously rooted in history, but it's also rooted in sociology, literature, art, music and social commentary," Powers said.
Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity for the School District of Beloit, Theresa Morateck, says they're proud of Powers for bringing this course to their attention as they're always working to be a more innovative district.
"I just think everyone is excited about another advanced learning opportunity for our kids. And anytime that we have courses that students can really identify with and be a part of and see themselves in the curriculum, it's a win for everyone," Morateck said.
Powers says she hopes the course will get more students to see themselves thriving in AP courses and open the door to more challenging opportunities.
"I think that the sky's the limit on how many kids that we can get into these classes and really get them seeing themselves in AP classes," Powers said. "So then maybe AP African American Studies is only the starting point. Then maybe that's AP [chemistry], AP physics, AP calculus class, or AP music theory."
Powers says while there's a lot of excitement for the new curriculum, it's also a relief she was able to get the course off the ground to be part of the second pilot.