The snow has wrapped up and now the cold moves in

Our biggest snow of the year, and possibly the 22/23 Winter season, has come and gone leaving some to shovel out a half a foot of snow if not more. Thankfully it was fluffy snow however, behind this snow is the bitter cold. A Canadian High is moving in and bringing down cooler air that'll stick around through the end of next week.
Folks across the area woke up to the end of our biggest snow event of the year so far. Folks from Iowa county east picked up over a half a foot of snow with some picking up close to a foot of snow. Now we get ready for the cold; it'll start Sunday night with lows nearing 0 and daytime highs on Monday only in the single digits.
However, the coldest night is going to be Monday into Tuesday when overnight lows and our wind chill values are below zero. Our wind chill values may be between -10 to -20 below zero. Make sure that you're staying warm and the kids are warm as they go off to school on Tuesday.
Temperatures climb back into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a small chance for snow on Groundhog Day.
We briefly cool Friday before another chance for snow Saturday and Sunday when temperatures climb back into 20s/low 30s.