'The spirit never went away for Waukesha Strong': Waukesha marks first Christmas parade since tragedy

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Music, lights and a sense of resilience filled the streets of Waukesha Sunday as the community marked its first Christmas parade since last year's tragedy, when a man drove his SUV through the event killing six and injuring close to 60.
The theme of the parade was Peace on Earth, and emotions were high.
Big crowds showed up to watch 80 groups march in the parade.
Many of the groups that marched this year were in the parade last year. Several experienced the tragic loss of members, including the Waukesha Blazer's Baseball Club, the Dancing Grannies and the Catholic Communities of Waukesha.
Spectators also returned this year after last year's horrific tragedy, including Andrea Dorantes, who witnessed it unfold. She said being back was a highly emotional experience.
"Last year after the parade, we all came together, and it's just nice that even a year later we're all still together," Dorantes said. "The spirit never went away for Waukesha Strong."
This year's parade had a new route and a significant emphasis on security.
$800,000 worth of motor vehicle barriers were set up, and additional law enforcement was present monitoring the area with drones and cameras.
Health Hearts of Wisconsin, an organization that provides support to grieving families, was on site to comfort people. They had both a tent and members of their organization walking the parade route to comfort people.
The Waukesha community marked the one year anniversary of the parade tragedy last month.
Last month, a jury also found Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving into the crowd, guilty of all charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Dozens of victims delivered victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.