The Stoughton Resettlement group hosts picnic to celebrate, meet new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Resettlement group hosted a celebratory picnic on Saturday to welcome new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families in the neighborhood.
This event provided the opportunity for Stoughton families to meet, connect and spend time with their new neighbors. The picnic was free to attend and lasted from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Reneé Lushaj, the Co-Director of Stoughton Resettlement, discussed the ways that the group helps refugee families as they settle into the community.
Lushaj said the group gives families a fully furnished apartment and helps pay for it until the family finds stable employment. They also help with health insurance, school enrollment, clothing, food pantries and individual needs.
"Seeing the smiles on their faces and all the kids who no longer have to worry about their safety has just been phenomenal," Lushaj said.
The Stoughton Resettlement group said they work to build a community for these families where they are surrounded by their own culture and people who understand them.
In celebration of this community, the Stoughton Resettlement group set up a photo booth, bouncy house, water balloon launch, face painting and family-friendly activities at the picnic.
"Everyone is coming out to just enjoy the sunshine and all the smiles," Lushaj said.