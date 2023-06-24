 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The Stoughton Resettlement group hosts picnic to celebrate, meet new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families

  Updated
  • 0
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Resettlement group hosted a celebratory picnic on Saturday to welcome new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families in the neighborhood. 

This event provided the opportunity for Stoughton families to meet, connect and spend time with their new neighbors. The picnic was free to attend and lasted from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. 

Reneé Lushaj, the Co-Director of Stoughton Resettlement, discussed the ways that the group helps refugee families as they settle into the community.

Lushaj said the group gives families a fully furnished apartment and helps pay for it until the family finds stable employment. They also help with health insurance, school enrollment, clothing, food pantries and individual needs. 

"Seeing the smiles on their faces and all the kids who no longer have to worry about their safety has just been phenomenal," Lushaj said. 

The Stoughton Resettlement group said they work to build a community for these families where they are surrounded by their own culture and people who understand them. 

In celebration of this community, the Stoughton Resettlement group set up a photo booth, bouncy house, water balloon launch, face painting and family-friendly activities at the picnic. 

"Everyone is coming out to just enjoy the sunshine and all the smiles," Lushaj said.