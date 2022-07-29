The struggle for a monkeypox vaccine and why many at-risk men in Wisconsin still can't get one

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. grows, health agencies are scrambling to get as many at-risk men vaccinated as possible. But in Wisconsin where vaccine doses are limited, that's a little easier said than done.
"I was definitely surprised by how limited the vaccine was," said James DeHart, a gay man from Wisconsin.
DeHart has been trying to get a monkeypox vaccine for weeks now but has been turned down by multiple health agencies even though he has cancer and could have serious health issues if infected.
Currently, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health's (DHS) eligibility requirements, the vaccine is only available to:
- People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
- People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
- Gay, bisexual, trans and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
DeHart doesn't meet these criteria.
Health officials say there just isn't enough vaccine doses available in Wisconsin right now, even for the people that do fit into that group.
According to DHS, only 1,486 doses from the federal government have been sent to Wisconsin. That's only enough for 743 people to complete the two-dose monkeypox vaccine series.
Meanwhile, 14 cases of the virus have been identified in Wisconsin, and health officials warn the outbreak could be a lot worse than it seems given testing backlogs.
Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) Spokesperson Morgan Finke says the agency's supply of vaccine doesn't meet the demand of the public.
"Currently, we just don't have a large access to vaccine," Finke said. "All of the vaccine that we have has been allocated. So we are currently in the process of working with DHS on how we go about requesting more."
What that means is all doses of the vaccine in Dane County have either been administered or scheduled for inoculation.
According to PHMDC's website, the agency is planning on opening a monkeypox vaccine clinic on August 1 for those who meet eligibility requirements. The clinic will be held for two hours on weekdays and is by appointment only.
But Finke admits, with the surge in demand for a vaccine, it's unlikely many people will be able to get one until the federal government allocates more doses to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin DHS announced Thursday that the agency would be expanding eligibility for a monkeypox vaccine, but officials still haven't been able to explain how they plan on doing so with limited supply.
27 News has reached out to the agency multiple times since July 21, and an agency spokesperson repeatedly denied requests for an interview and failed to answer any questions about vaccine distribution.
In a statement, however, DHS Spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt released the following statement:
"We are actively working to make sure anyone eligible for the vaccine, who needs the vaccine – can get it. As we receive vaccine from the federal government, we are working to enroll additional vaccinators to ensure Wisconsinites most at risk can get these doses."
Meanwhile, many men trying to get the vaccine in Wisconsin are unable to do so. DeHart says, considering the vaccine has been around for decades, it's a frustrating situation.
"What I don't understand is why isn't there stockpiles sitting of things like this? " DeHart said. "It just seems silly."