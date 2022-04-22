The Summer Forecast Has Been Released

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The Climate Prediction Center, a tool used by meteorologists and climatologists, released their Summer forecast on April 21st. This forecast may change as Summer unfolds but as of now, the Climate Prediction Center has published their forecast from June through August.
The current forecast calls for nearly all of the United States trending warmer than average. Darker colors, specially red, do not indicate warmer temperatures they represent a better chance for an area to experience warmer than, or cooler than, average temperatures.
When looking at precipitation, most of the Plains north into the Pacific Northwest and east into parts of Wisconsin and Illinois look to trend drier than normal. Again, darker colors represent a better chance for those drier than or wetter than normal conditions.
Areas that are forecast to experience a wetter than normal Summer include the desert southwest, parts of Alaska, parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Washington D.C. area.