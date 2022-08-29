The Sun Prairie split: How a new high school affects staffing levels

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- September 6 will mark the beginning of a new era for the Sun Prairie Area School District. For the first time, class will be in session at two high schools.
Chris Sadler, the district's HR director, has been planning for nearly 3 years for Sun Prairie West High School to open.
"You do see all the blueprints, all the plans that you've made, and now it's here," he said.
However, the process of getting here hasn't been completely smooth.
"There's always challenges, but that's because there is no playbook for how to open a high school and reconfigure middle schools all at the same time," he said.
Sadler said the national teacher shortage is something Sun Prairie has had to contend with, but the district is in a good position right now with fewer than 10 professional education openings districtwide.
None of those openings are at Sun Prairie West.
Sadler said part of the reason he hasn't struggled to find enough teachers for two high schools is because the district isn't seeing a huge influx in new students.
"As far as the number of students we're serving between the both high schools, West and East, [it] doesn't really change much," he said. "It just is split between the two."
That means Sadler didn't have to recruit a lot of additional high school teachers. He said it's also been helpful that many current teachers are staying in the district.
However, that doesn't mean he hasn't had to do any hiring for the new school.
"We needed some brand new positions because, you know, you couldn't split an administrative associate or secretary into two," he said. "You needed one at each one of the buildings."
With the start of school a week away, the three-year process of bringing Sun Prairie West High School to life is nearly over, and Sadler said he's counting down the days.
"From a staffing perspective, I want school to start today because I want to see it play out," he said. "I think that we have really good people in place, both that have been with us for a long time and people that are new to our system."