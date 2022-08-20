The sun returns Sunday afternoon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Rain wraps up tonight with just a few light showers near the Janesville area.
Lows will drop into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. A few areas of fog will set up with all the rain we picked up Saturday.
Sunday is starting to look better with highs getting back into the high 70s in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with mostly sunny skies to end the day.
A beautiful stretch of weather is set from Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies each and every day!