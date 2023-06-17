The Taste of Stoughton celebrates its 4th annual event

STOUGHTON, Wis (WKOW) -- The Taste of Stoughton hosted a variety of vendors and entertainers for its 4th annual event on Saturday.
The Taste of Stoughton occurs every 3rd Saturday in June at Nordic Ridge Park. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The City of Stoughton welcomed local restaurants to set up booths to serve food, beer, cider and locally made wine. The event had over 12 food vendors, each offering their best menu items. Children enjoyed the splash pad, park and various forms of entertainment.
The Stoughton Youth Hockey Association attended the event as a fundraiser for their program and ran a soda and water table for guests.
The Taste of Stoughton celebrated with live musicians on stage all day.
Proceeds from this event go to Stoughton Parks & Rec. For more information, visit the Taste of Stoughton website.