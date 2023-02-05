The thaw continues... for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Warmer than average temperatures continue to sit over southern Wisconsin as we end the weekend and ease into our next work week. We'll see a few chances for rain as well as a wintry mix and one looks to be more particularly more impactful than the other.
Our first chance for rain arrives late Monday. Our temperatures are going to climb into the mid to upper 30s as winds remain breezy out of the south. Most of the day will stay dry with increasing clouds. The rain will be generally light and may transition over to a rain/snow mix Monday night through the morning hours on Tuesday.
We remain quiet for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday before the bigger of the two systems begins to move in out of the south.
This system has the potential to bring us accumulating snow along with breezy conditions. This snow would be on the wet and heavy side. However, our two long range models are conflicting with the transition time; the GFS cools us down quicker while the EURO keeps us warmer for a bit longer.