The three simple steps doctors say you should know to 'Stop the Bleed' and save a life

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the wake of recent mass casualty events in the U.S., many future health care professionals and others are taking emergency response or "Stop the Bleed" training courses, in order to be best prepared for the worst kinds of tragedies.
At UW's School of Medicine and Public Health Monday, hundreds of first-year students got a chance to try it for themselves.
"We see these terrible events and these things that happen all across the country," the course's instructor Dr. Michael Lohmeier said. "You always see tens, hundreds, sometimes thousands of people who are there who want to do something, but don't always know where to even begin. This will hopefully at least give them a place to start."
Students in Lohmeier's one hour class learn what he calls the "ABC's" of Stop the Bleed training:
A.) Alert 9-1-1.
B.) Locate the Bleed.
C.) Compress the Wound.
Instructors say those simple steps can save a life.
Joe Shervey, a student in Monday's class, says it's a process everyone should learn.
"I think this is important for everyone, whether or not you're a medical professional," Shervey said. "Knowing this kind of knowledge can save a life. A little bit goes a long way."
To learn more about how to sign up for a Stop the Bleed course or to take a quick course online, options are available here.