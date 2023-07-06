'The truth is the truth': Vos calls Governor Evers a 'liar' after partial budget veto

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Republicans are considering a lawsuit over one of Governor Tony Evers' partial vetoes in the state budget.
As a former educator, the Governor has worked to increase public education funding. That part of the Republican-backed budget didn't receive many adjustments on paper, but a few slashes from the Governor's pen changed the meaning substantially.
The original text of the bill added $325 per pupil in funding "for the limit for the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year."
Evers struck out seven words, a hyphen and a couple numbers to change it to "for the limit for the 2023-2425," creating a 400-year funding increase.
Ever said this will provide districts with predictable, long-term increases for the foreseeable future. But the move has been met with major backlash from Republicans. Namely, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who says a 400-year property tax increase was never on the table.
"The idea that we're going to have massive property tax increases, something that the Governor said he was against, again, just proves he's a liar," Vos said on 'UPFRONT' with Matt Smith. "He lied to the people of Wisconsin in the campaign last year. He lied to us during the negotiation process, and it now really calls into question his ability to try to find bipartisan compromises like we've been working on this entire year."
When brought to his attention that calling the sitting Governor a liar is a bold accusation, Vos said, "The truth is the truth. When you go ahead and make a promise, when you go ahead and negotiate a deal and then try to find an underhanded way to actually accomplish what you think is in your political best interest, that's wrong."
Vos went on to say that Evers is the only Governor in the state's history to "strike out a dash" to alter a bill on their desk, saying Evers has taken the partial veto "to a new level."
Wisconsin AP's Scott Bauer says former Governors Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson have both done the same thing.
According to Bauer, in 2017 then-Governor Scott Walker (R) used his partial veto power to extend the deadline of a state program from 2018 to 3018, earning the nickname the "thousand-year-veto."
Former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson holds the record for most partial vetoes by any governor in a single year, according to Bauer. Thompson's record: 457 partial vetoes in one year. This year, Evers made 51.