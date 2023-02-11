The Verona Area School District announces a new principal

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area School District welcomes Dr. Larry Love as the Badger Ridge Middle School Principal (BRMS) starting the 2023-24 school year.
In a post on the school district's Facebook page, Dr. Love has four years of experience in school administration, including serving as the administrator of a Two-Way English/Spanish Immersion program, six years as an educator in a variety of settings and over a decade of professional work experience coupled with five years of education research experience to the BRMS principal role.
Dr. Love has been a middle school educator, behavior support specialist, instructional coach for educators, middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal.
He holds Cross-Categorical Special Education and Principal Certifications. He has earned his Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology, Master of Science in Special Education and Doctorate in Philosophy in Special Education.
Verona Area School District said, "Dr. Love is passionate about contributing to the education of young people in a society that prizes education as currency for mobility. He is driven to improve systems and approaches that respond to how schools can best serve students."