'The video spoke for itself': 3 Portage police officials fired after being arrested

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Portage police chief has fired three police officials who were arrested over the weekend.

Police Chief Keith Klafke said Tuesday he fired Probationary Officer Craig Crary, administrative assistant Casey Crary and Probationary Officer Benjamin Oetzman.

Jail records obtained by 27 News show Benjamin Oetzman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Craig and Casey Crary were arrested for violating a temporary restraining order.

According to jail records, the Crarys each posted a $500 bond and Oetzman posted $150.

27 News requested court records which show the temporary restraining order stems from a civil case filed against the Crarys.

Court records show the two staff members are accused of harassing a minor and abusing their power as law enforcement staff to intimidate the minor.

According to court records a judge has since denied the petitioner a restraining order and ordered the petitioner did not meet the burden of proof.

The civil case against the Crarys was closed.

Klafke said he was told about an incident Sunday involving the three staff members and a video posted on social media where the two officers made "inappropriate" and "potentially threatening comments" toward the petitioner of the restraining order.

A video obtained by 27 News shows the officers talking about burning down the petitioner's house. Klafke confirmed the video's authenticity.

After the chief learned about the incident, the three staff members were immediately put on administrative leave.

Klafke said when he got more information and a video "which spoke for itself," the Crarys and Oetzman were fired.

Klafke said the three staff members didn't meet "ethical standards" and it "detracts from this department’s public trust and [its] mission."

"Though the members involved were great employees, they made a poor error in judgment that will not be tolerated," he said.

Klafke said one of his "toughest days in 22 years" of law enforcement came this week in addressing the incident.

A source told 27 News it's unclear if charges will be filed and where they would be.

Dodge County has since stepped in as the investigating agency since both Craig Crary and Oetzman are former Columbia County deputies.

The source said the Columbia County District Attorney could hand the case to Dodge County prosecutors.

This is a developing story.