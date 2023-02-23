The votes are in: Winners of the Madison snowplow name election

MADISON (WKOW) — The names for Madison snow plows are in, and they're zingers.

The Madison Streets Division hosted an election to decide the names of four new plows.

The Streets Division said the turnout was fantastic, with over 3,000 votes submitted for each of the four pieces of equipment over the 14-round ranked choice election.

You can see the winners below!

And tragically, Plowy McPlowface was not among them.

Quad Axle Brine Truck

The winning name with 1,630 votes is Saltimus Prime!

It was a close race, but Brinestone Cowboy wasn't made of sterner stuff and lost by 194 votes in the end.

"While Saltimus is more than meets the eye, there’s no disguising the positive effect the saltwater brine treatment can have when it rolls out to treat the roads prior to snowstorms," the Streets Division said about the win.

The Streets Division thanks Nikki Veldkamp, Jasmine Clement and David Cortez for suggesting the name.

MT7 Trackless Bike Path Plow

The winning name with 1,910 votes is Snowbi Wan Kenobi!

Taking the high ground from the start, Snowbi Wan had nearly a 1,000 vote lead throughout the election. Austin Plowers crashed and burned in second place, coming in at 938 votes.

"From a certain point of view, Snowbi Wan is an elegant plow vehicle for our bicycling age. May the Force be with Snowbi Wan, always," the Streets Division said about the win.

The Streets Division thanks Katherine Higgins, Paul Addison, Leah Krawczyk, and Streets Division operator Dallas Huebner for suggesting Snowbi Wan Kenobi.

Loader with Plow and Wing

The winning name with 1,460 votes is Seymour Pavement!

Seymour was hotly contested by Scoopy Doo, barely holding out as the favorite by 50-some points. Round 13 was a nail-biter, with Scoopy Doo almost overtaking him and Seymour holding on with a six-point lead. Seymour ultimately won with 13 more points than the dog-scoop-plow combo, and it makes you wonder what could have been.

"Seymour sounds more like a name for a dentist than a plow truck, which made this was a close race to the end. But voters kept feeding ballots to him and then, suddenly, Seymour won!" the Streets Division said about the win.

The Streets Division thanks Robert Gage for suggesting the name.

Dual Wing Plow Truck

The winning name with 1,435 votes is Dolly Plowton!

Dolly was again the leading favorite, with Blizzo keeping tempo and Snowsferatru not far behind. But as competition began to drop, Dolly's widespread appeal was impossible to overtake, with her beating out Blizzo by over 300 points.

"Dolly is the best little plow truck in Madison, working much longer hours than just 9 to 5. It is known for creating the wintry favorites 'I Will Always Plow You (In)' and 'Snowlene' during the same overnight shift," the Streets Division said about the win.

The Streets Division thanks Gina Witt for suggesting the name.