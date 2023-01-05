The warmth continues on...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, the warmer than normal conditions look to continue as we head over the next seven days. Not to mention, we'll finally break our cloudy streak which is nearing two weeks without sunshine.
Though Friday may start off on the cloudier side, by the late morning onwards we'll start to see more sunshine by the afternoon and stay mostly sunny into Saturday. The last time sunny conditions were registered at the Dane County airport was on Christmas Eve...
Additionally, our daytime high temperatures are going to stay above average. Since December 28th, our daytime highs have been above average and will continue to stay that way through the extended forecast.
Speaking of daytime highs, to end the weekend and start off next week our highs look to be in the upper 30s to low 40s with our next chance for snow arriving by the middle of next week.