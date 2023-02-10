The warmth continues through the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our latest snow storm has come and gone. Behind it, some folks were left with a half a foot of snow or more. For those who are tired of snow, don't worry Mother Nature has a nice surprise for you. But don't get too excited... the second half of next week looks to be active with wintry mix chances.
Southerly winds take over starting Saturday which means our temperatures are going to warm from the low 30s on Friday to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday as the last of the warm air moves overhead. Despite the southerly flow, southern Wisconsin will stay quiet with a mix of mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.
Since melting will be occurring, you may want to make sure that drains nearby your home are clear of snow and ice so that the melting water can flow off the street into the drains.
The warmth continues into Monday and Tuesday, Valentine's Day, but we'll add a few chances for showers and a light wintry mix.
Monday's chance looks to minimal compared to what will move in throughout the day on Tuesday, impacting southern Wisconsin by the evening and continue into Wednesday.