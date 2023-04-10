The warmth is on across Southern WI

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The warmth is on across the area with our first 70 degrees day hit this year.
Highs will already have a chance to reach the 80 march Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a breezy SW wind at 10-20 mph.
If we don't hit it on Tuesday, Wednesday will for sure bring us the first 80° day of the year as southwest winds gust up to 30 mph. The latter half of the week will be breezy and mostly sunny.
By Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 60s as we track the chance for showers and storms this weekend. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the lower 50s. Rain is possible starting late Friday, and the chance will stick with us on and off through the weekend.