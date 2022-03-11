The Warmth Is On the Horizon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Though temperatures are going to be unseasonably cold Friday night, the long awaited Spring warmth is on the way. In fact, there's a few days in the extended forecast where temperatures will be in either the 50s or the 60s.
A high pressure system, coupled with clear skies and relatively fresh snow, is the reason why overnight temperatures Friday will be in the single digits... with a few possibly slipping sub zero. Whether or not the air temperature is below zero, our wind chill values will be with some feeling between 10 and 20 degrees below zero waking up Saturday morning.
The clear skies and cooler temperatures stick around for Saturday but southerly winds take over, still remaining breezy, and warm us into Sunday when temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. A few low 50s may be possible farther southeast.
From there, we'll watch as our daytime highs stay in either the 50s or the 60s. The start of the extended forecast will be quiet but by the time we head into next weekend, we may see our next big system bringing rain with a rain/snow mix possible overnight Thursday. Before then, light snow may be possible Sunday night.