The warmth isn't going anywhere this Weekend

A big time warm up is on with highs already nearing 80 degrees in a few spots across southern WI. Get ready for another warm one on Saturday!
Expect another breezy day with SW winds and mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs will pop into the upper 70s with low 80s around Platteville.
There's been some changes after this low moves out. It looks like another, second low may develop and move northwards as we move into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
This would keep temperatures on the cooler side with rain chances possible through Wednesday.