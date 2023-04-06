The weight of your vote, projected Madison Alder takes lead by two votes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's election results are showing just how important each vote is. The seat for the city's 14th District Alder was determined by just two votes.
"These local races, especially here in Dane County, are where real change takes place and real action gets taken," Noah Lieberman, projected 14th District Alder said. "It's a bit like running a marathon and then at the end of the marathon, somebody else [says], 'Okay, now go run another 10 miles.'"
Lieberman says the campaign trail was a long one, filled with conversations with District 14 neighbors about the issues that matter to them like housing and public transportation.
"This is what makes these local elections so incredible," Lieberman said. "It is the sort of thing where it's decided by who you speak to, it's not about....big money that came in from outside sources."
As election results started rolling in, Lieberman knew just how important each vote it.
"When it's so close, you reflect on every conversation you had with voters, every email you got, every group you spoke with and the totality of all that that led to this moment," Lieberman said.
Lieberman took the lead for District 14 by just two votes. He ended with 1,384 votes and his opponent Isadore Knox with 1,382.
This isn't Lieberman's first close call. He ran for State House in North Carolina in 2017 and lost by only 13 votes.
"In that scenario, you do the same thing," Lieberman said. "You think through every conversation with voters and you think, 'Did I fumble this? Did I not have the right words here?'"
No matter how close the final vote, Lieberman says the years he's spent in local government have taught him each race is important, no matter how small.
"What gets built in the city, where the bus goes, what roads get fixed. The things that are going to impact you every day of your life are happening on the common council," Lieberman said. "I really hope that this is sort of a wake up call to folks that these are races worth paying attention to."
27 News reached out to Lieberman's opponent, Isadore Knox, for comment. We are still waiting on a response.