The Well Black Woman Market highlights local Black woman-owned businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Foundation For Black Women's Wellness hosted the Well Black Woman Market at the Grand Teton Plaza on Saturday.
Vendors were lined both inside and outside with a variety of products, food and live music.
The Well Black Woman Market puts a spotlight on Black woman-owned businesses in the Greater Madison and Dane County Area. The Foundation works to bring opportunities of growth to these businesses through a number of resources and support systems.
The Market allows vendors to highlight their product and make connections with community members. The public was invited to explore the Wellness Center and enjoy summer shopping while supporting local entrepreneurs.
Lisa Peyton-Caire, the founder and CEO of the Foundation For Black Women's Wellness described the mission behind the Well Black Woman Market.
"Our focus is to help Black women-businesses sustain and grow, and we think Madison is a perfect place for that," Peyton-Caire said.
Peyton-Caire believes that Madison is the perfect place to help small businesses grow because it is an ecliptic city that welcomes local entrepreneurs, she explained.
For more information on the market, visit the Foundation For Black Women's Wellness website.