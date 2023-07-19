The winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn

(CNN) — The winning numbers for Wednesday’s colossal $1 billion Powerball jackpot – the third largest jackpot prize in the game’s history – have been drawn.
The numbers are 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the Powerball is 24.
If a lucky winner scores the grand prize, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million, both before taxes, according to Powerball.
Wednesday’s prize ranks as the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year in California, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, according to the lottery.
The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all numbers drawn. There had been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since Powerball’s April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.
Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing – combined with a Mega Millions jackpot that keeps growing – means some lucky winners could become millionaires even if they don’t hit the jackpot.
During Monday’s Powerball drawing, five tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.
No one hit all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing: 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 with a mega ball of 18.
That means the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $720 million, with a cash value of $369.6 million.
The-CNN-Wire
