The Wisconsin Historical Society shows its plans for a new historical center on Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin Historical Society are showing their plans for a proposed state historical center. This comes after the current history museum was closed to the public in 2022.
"This idea has been around for a long time. Two decades in the making," Wes Mosman Block, Deputy Director and COO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.
Mosman Block says since the early 2000s the society has known there's a need for a new building to bring state history to Wisconsinites.
"The current building's an old hardware store," Mosman Block said. "It's not designed to be a museum."
The Historical society says the current site has a few flaws preventing them from reaching their full potential as a statewide museum. Old floors aren't strong enough to hold heavy artifacts, ceilings are too low for full exhibits and with no loading dock, some artifacts can only be taken out through the window.
"We want to provide more access to more people with this collection of stories to tell," Mossman Block said. "We need a modern facility in which we can do that."
The new building will be in the same location, just expanded through the two buildings next door. They plan to have a large glass lobby with the top few floors tilted, to direct energy away from Madison's square to the rest of the state.
Alder of the district, Mike Verveer, says he's excited about the new commitment to Wisconsin's history.
"This is really the first proposal in some time for the downtown that doesn't involve new housing, that actually is a pure cultural institution that will benefit so many," Verveer said.
Mosman Block says he hopes not only will the new building bring in more visitors, but he hopes it will be able to host the approximately 70,000 students a year that come to visit the Capitol.
The Historical Society will be releasing more information and renderings of the proposed center on March 24.